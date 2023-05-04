Bosses of a Peterborough manufacturing company have been urged to explain to staff who say they were told to ‘pack their tools and go home’.

The call comes a week after about 50 workers at Lesko Park and Leisure Homes at The Links, Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, say they were told at a meeting in the factory on April 25 that they would not be paid and were to return home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some say they were told an investor had pulled out. Since then, they say, they have heard nothing from the company owners.

The Lesko factory in Orton Southgate, Peterborough.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara said: “This is not the way to run a business.

“When a company is in difficulty the best it can do is to keep its staff properly informed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I urge the company to immediately write to staff and properly explain the position.

“People need to know where they stand, especially if they need to start looking for another job.

A notice on the doors of the Lesko factory in Peterborough states: We are closed for business'

“In the meantime, I am writing to the company, to seek more clarity on behalf of my constituents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One member of staff, who did not wish to be named, said: “A week on and none of the staff have been advised if they still have jobs or when their wages will be paid.

"Many staff cannot afford not to be paid or be without employment and having to pay mortgages or rent and support young families which is not acceptable.”

Documents filed at Companies House show that Lesko Park and Leisure Homes currently has two directors, James Pleszko and Paul Pleszko.

The firm’s website states that Paul Pleszko, after spending about 40 years with the family business Omar, chose to invest in Lesko Park and Leisure Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also, according to Companies House documents, businessman Karl Hick, who was listed as a director, terminated his link with Lesko on April 21 this year after joining a year earlier.

They also show Lesko Park and Leisure Homes changed its name to Phoenix Sustainable Park and Leisure Homes in December last year but the change was reversed on April 26 this year.