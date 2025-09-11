Motorist rescued from vehicle by fire crews after collision in Peterborough

A motorist was cut free from their vehicle by fire crews yesterday after an accident in Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire fighters used specialist equipment to release a person from the vehicle after the incident on the Paston Parkway at 6.53pm yesterday (September 10).

The casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service.

The accident occurred on the southbound carriageway and involved just one vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paston Parkway, in Peterborough

Fire crews from Stanground, Dogsthorpe and Thorney attended the incident and had returned to their stations by 8pm.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called at 6.50pm to Paston Parkway to a single vehicle collision.

"The driver had minor injuries.

"The road was clear by 9.45pm.”