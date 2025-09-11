Motorist rescued from vehicle by fire crews after collision in Peterborough

Published 11th Sep 2025, 12:01 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2025, 13:49 BST
A motorist was cut free from their vehicle by fire crews yesterday after an accident in Peterborough.

Fire fighters used specialist equipment to release a person from the vehicle after the incident on the Paston Parkway at 6.53pm yesterday (September 10).

The casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service.

The accident occurred on the southbound carriageway and involved just one vehicle.

Paston Parkway, in Peterborough

Fire crews from Stanground, Dogsthorpe and Thorney attended the incident and had returned to their stations by 8pm.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called at 6.50pm to Paston Parkway to a single vehicle collision.

"The driver had minor injuries.

"The road was clear by 9.45pm.”

