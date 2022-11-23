Motor racing club donates thousands of pounds to Thorpe Hall Hospice and Air Ambulance

A Peterborough motor racing club has seen the chequered flag – and donated thousands of pounds to two vital city charities as its last act.

The former vice chairman of Alwalton Raceway, Peterborough, has handed over the cash last week marking the end of an era for the club which closed to members in 2003.

On Friday 18th November, former vice chairman, John Walsham, was joined by the former club secretary, Val Bonsall, her son Neil and former club member, Mark White, to present £11,586 each to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Sue Ryder Care cheque presentations to fundraiser Helen Kingston (right) from John Walsham (left) and members of Alwalton Raceway and (centre) Tracy Smith from East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Originating at Great Gidding and Whittlesey Showground, the raceway finally came to the East of England Showground at the end of 1969.

Joe Bonsall, who was the club’s chairman and treasurer, had been working for a few years to identify which charities would have most impact for as many former members as possible, but unfortunately, Joe died very suddenly before he could make the donation.

Joe’s wife of 56 years, Val Bonsall, said: “Although it was a very sad moment marking the end of our much-loved club, we hope that the money we have donated will make a significant impact to the two charities close to the heart of the community.

“While the club was still running, we held several fundraising events for Sue Ryder because at the time they were caring for one of our founder club members and we felt it right to keep that support going.

“The East Anglian Air Ambulance supports Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and beyond – areas our drivers travelled from to attend meets, as well as existing local race tracks, where past members or their children and grandchildren still race today.”