News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Motor Neurone Disease Association benefit from generosity of Peterborough quilting group

The group raised £1000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
By Ben Jones
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 15:15 GMT- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Cambridgeshire Branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association has received a generous donation from a patchwork and quilting group from Peterborough.

The All Saints Church U3A patchwork and quilting group has raised £500 towards to donate to the charity which works towards improving access to care, research and campaigning for people affected by motor neurone disease.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Group lead Winnie Wakefield was pleased to announce that the group has fundraised £500 for the branch, but last week a private donor had doubled the collection to one thousand pounds.

Winning and Simon at the cheque presentation.Winning and Simon at the cheque presentation.
Winning and Simon at the cheque presentation.
Most Popular

The group meets on a Monday and Wednesday morning in the hall at All Saints Church on Park Road.

Receiving the cheque on the Branch's behalf Simon Crooke thanked the ladies and informed them that the money raised would go to help people and families in Cambridgeshire living with this devastating disease.

Related topics:PeterboroughCambridgeshire