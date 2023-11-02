Motor Neurone Disease Association benefit from generosity of Peterborough quilting group
The Cambridgeshire Branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association has received a generous donation from a patchwork and quilting group from Peterborough.
The All Saints Church U3A patchwork and quilting group has raised £500 towards to donate to the charity which works towards improving access to care, research and campaigning for people affected by motor neurone disease.
Group lead Winnie Wakefield was pleased to announce that the group has fundraised £500 for the branch, but last week a private donor had doubled the collection to one thousand pounds.
The group meets on a Monday and Wednesday morning in the hall at All Saints Church on Park Road.
Receiving the cheque on the Branch's behalf Simon Crooke thanked the ladies and informed them that the money raised would go to help people and families in Cambridgeshire living with this devastating disease.