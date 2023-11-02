Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Cambridgeshire Branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association has received a generous donation from a patchwork and quilting group from Peterborough.

The All Saints Church U3A patchwork and quilting group has raised £500 towards to donate to the charity which works towards improving access to care, research and campaigning for people affected by motor neurone disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group lead Winnie Wakefield was pleased to announce that the group has fundraised £500 for the branch, but last week a private donor had doubled the collection to one thousand pounds.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winning and Simon at the cheque presentation.

The group meets on a Monday and Wednesday morning in the hall at All Saints Church on Park Road.