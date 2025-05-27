More water woes for Peterborough as Vivacity Premier Pool in Hampton shuts due to technical issue
The Peterborough Lido may have opened for the summer (typically, just in time for the wall to wall sunshine and blue skies to vanish!) but that does not mean the problems for city swimmers have ended.
The Vivacity Premier Pool in Hampton has been forced to close after technical issues struck over the bank holiday weekend.
The pool will stay shut until at least Thursday.
Members received an email on Sunday night, outlining the issues.
The email said: “Due to an issue in the plant room, the pool at Premier Fitness will be closed on Monday. As it is a bank holiday, it is unlikely that this will be fixed on Monday, therefore we will provide another update on Tuesday morning.
“In the meantime, members are welcome to swim for free at Peterborough Lido tomorrow. The pool is heated and open from 7.00am to 6.00pm (with a half an hour break at 1.15pm for cleaning). Pre-booking is not required.
“Alternatively, Jack Hunt Pool is open from 7.30am - 9.30am for lane swimming, 9.30am - 12.00pm open swimming, 12.00pm - 2.00pm family fun session and 2.00pm - 3.30pm open swimming.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”
Today (Tuesday, May 27), an update was published. The update reads: “A replacement part has been ordered and is due to be with us on Thursday, therefore the pool will remain closed until then.
“In the meantime, the Lido is open daily from 7.00am to 6.00pm with an evening swim tomorrow from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.
“Jack Hunt Pool is also open daily this week with a mix of sessions - lane swimming, open swimming, female only, male only and family fun sessions. See vivacity.org/jackhunt for the timetable.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the closure and will update you again later in the week.”