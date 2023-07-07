Empire Cinemas, the chosen operator for the still-to-open cinema in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre, has entered into administration.

The leisure chain is to axe 150 jobs and close six of its 14 cinemas as administrators seek a buyer for the company, it was announced today.

The financial impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation and the cost of living crisis are understood to have been blamed for the closures.

An early image shows how the planned Empire cinema would appear from inside the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough

Empire Cinemas was announced five years ago as the chosen operator for the 10 screen IMAX cinema that has been built inside the Queensgate Shopping Centre as the focal point of a £60 million extension of the mall.

It is understood that the cinema was completed more than a year ago and is just waiting for Empire Cinemas to fit it out.

But Empire Cinemas has largely remained silent about an intended opening date for the venue.

Queensgate Shopping Centre has been approached for a response to the impact of the crisis at Empire Cinemas.

The empty cinema can be seen on the roof of the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough

Empire Cinemas was unveiled as the chosen operator for Queensgate cinema in July 2018.

At that time, Justin Ribbons, chief executive of Empire Cinemas, told the then Queensgate manager, LendLease: “We are very delighted to be bringing our memorable cinema experience to Peterborough.