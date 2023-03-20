Recently released figures show that children aged under five years old far outnumber the number of childcare places available to them in Peterborough.

Data from the Department for Education shows there were 5,993 places for early years childcare in Peterborough as of December 2022. Separate data from the 2021 census reveals there were around 14,200 children aged four and under in the region.

This suggests a ratio of one childcare place for every 2.4 children in Peterborough.

Recently released figures from the Department for Education suggests there is a ratio of one childcare place for every 2.4 children in Peterborough (image: Getty)

Childcare, both regionally and nationally, has been thrown into the spotlight following Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s decision to make it an integral feature of his spring Budget.

Hunt announced 30 hours of free childcare for all under-fives from the moment maternity care ends (where eligible), stating the policy would be introduced in stages to ensure there will be "enough supply in the market."

Speaking to Sky News, he described it as the "biggest transformation in childcare" in his lifetime.

He added: “It is a huge change and we are going to need thousands more nurseries, thousands more schools offering provision they don’t currently offer; thousands more childminders.”

This comes as Ofsted figures show there were three childcare establishments in Peterborough judged as requiring improvement, while four were rated as 'inadequate' at their last inspection (as of December 2022).

These providers were responsible for 173 places; meaning 3.5% of childcare places in the region were at substandard providers (when excluding those not rated by Ofsted).

Joeli Brearly, founder of campaign group Pregnant then Screwed, is dubious about the chances of the Chancellor's scheme working.

“Free childcare from nine months is brilliant,” she said, adding, “but only if there are childcare settings to be able to access this care.”

Megan Jarvie, head of Coram Family and Childcare charity echoed Joeli’s concerns about finance, saying it was “crucial” that there is enough funding for the expansion of free childcare places.

