More than £3,000 raised in memory of Werrington fundraiser Maggie Mooney through charity golf day

More than £3,000 has been raised in memory of Maggie Mooney after a 72 player-strong charity golf day.

Maggie Mooney, from Werrington, was diagnosed with liver disease at the age of 46 and left her on life support before receiving a donation.

Amid her 12-year battle, the mum-of-three began fundraising for Addenbrookes Hospital who did everything they could for her.

Sheridan Gaunt with Ian Mooney and his daughter Misha.

To pay the hospital back for its care, Maggie raised over £80,000 before sadly passing away on November 20 last year, aged 58.

Maggie, a hairdresser, was wife to Ian, and mum to Misha, Sacha, and Ross.

Her best friend Sheridan Gaunt and Misha hosted the charity golf day at Thorpe Wood Golf Course on 18 August; raising £3,409 for Addenbrookes Charitable Trust (ACT) to better the lives of patients - and their visiting families – in hospital.

Seventy-two players teed off at 7.45am for 18 four-balls; the event selling out within two days.

An archive photograph taken on 6 January 2012 of Maggie who was then a Pride in Peterborough nominee.

It’s not the first time that Sheridan has hosted a fundraising event.

She and Maggie, best friends of 28 years, have hosted nine charity balls at Peterborough United every November.

“Covid scuppered our tenth ball,” she said. “Maggie’s liver was failing and eventually we knew that she would be looking for another transplant. When we were able to host balls again, Maggie became poorlier and we lost Maggie in November last year.

“I always made a promise to her and said ‘I will always do them for you’ but we thought she would always be here, she always bounced back.

Maggie's Charity Golf event at Thorpe Wood golf course. Teeing off Luke Gasson, Mike Inman, Josh Avory and Ian Mooney.

"We had a chat with her family and said ‘what would she want us to do?’ And we thought she would want us to carry on fundraising.”

This year, to top up Maggie’s amazing £80,000 fundraising legacy, there’s been an Easter egg hunt, a charity 70s and 80s night and now a golf day.

"It was amazing; though Maggie was never a fan of golf,” Sheridan said laughing. “But she would have absolutely loved the family and the friends all coming together and donating the support to make that day happen.”

Mischa said: “Mum unfortunately fell ill 11 years ago due to a liver disease and she lost her battle to that last November, so it makes it even more special to be doing this in memory of her. Raising money for ACT is something we are exceptionally passionate about.”

On the day t-shirts, with Maggie's face on, were created to say ‘Maggie’s boys’ and ‘Maggie’s girls’ – with additions of pink arm bands.

“Our goal is to smash £100,000 this year,” Sheridan added. “The support has been incredible and we are now planning the 2024 golf day.

"Our thanks go to all of the players, some travelling miles to support the day and to our hole sponsors, Protek, Novos, Purple Dash and Tudor Design, Carol and her team at The Woodman and Simon Fitton at Thorpe Wood Golf Course.”

The tenth ball is going ahead on November 18 this year, with details to be revealed on Sheridan’s Facebook page in the coming days. Though we can reveal it's Great Gatsby themed.

Previously, charity ball organisers have sold tickets to 150 people for a sit down three-course meal and another 50 people would attend after the meal.

There would be a DJ, another act of some kind, a live auction, a silent auction and a raffle. Each year has been a different theme and every year was bigger and better than the last.