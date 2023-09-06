Festival featured the longest bar in Europe

More than 23,000 visitors to Peterborough’s Beer Festival helped to drink in excess of 62,000 pints of cask conditioned real ale during one of the most successful events.

The 44th annual beer festival took place at the Embankment over five days at the end of last month.

And organisers say the festival, which attracted 23,137 people – slightly down on the expected 25,000 visitors – was still among the best ever.

Raeanne Elliott, the event’s publicity officer, said: “It was one of our best ever beer festivals.

“The weather really helped with the sun shining throughout except for an hour of rain on the Saturday.

She said: "We had more tables and benches than ever in the festival beer garden and it was loved by all and added to the family friendly festival vibe.”

A prominent feature of the festival was its record-breaking bar.

It stretched for 105 metres and was the largest bar in the country and quite possibly Europe – 40 metres longer than its nearest rival, the 65-metre-long bar at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

And it required the work of 300 volunteers who turned out to serve the drinks to many thirsty customers throughout the festival.

Raeanne said that the volunteers had arrived from around the world including Vesa from Helsinki who stayed for the week.

During the festival there were awards for the best beers with 30 different categories up for grabs,.

The Champion Beers of the Festival title was won by an ale called Posh Rat from the Ossett/Rat Brewery – a collaboration between the Ossett Brewery and Warren from Peterborough’s Charters Bar.

In second place was Grainstore Brewery’s Zahara Extra while in third place was Ossett Brewery’s Voodoo Rich.

Revellers had a choice of more than 500 beers to select from this year, which included 350 draft beers and the rest being bottled beers and key kegs as well as a vast array of gins, wines, and ciders.

And while many revellers may well still be fondly recalling the warm glow created by their favourite ale, for the organisers it is back to the drawing board for next year’s festival.

Raeanne said: “We are already working on plans for the Peterborough Beer Festival 2024.”

