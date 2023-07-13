Employers will be seeking to fill 250 careers vacancies at a trio of jobs fairs this summer in Peterborough.​

A range of companies have already signed up for the three Jobs Fairs that have been organised by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) and cover a number of industry sectors.

Julia Nix, the DWP’s district manager for East Anglia, said: “There will be around 250 vacancies across the three events in total.

The Department of Work and Pensions is hosting three Jobs Fairs in Peterborough this summer and district manager Julia Nix, inset, says 250 vacancies have to be filled.

“We are supporting employers to fill their vacancies and job seekers find work via Jobs fairs, the sector -based work academy programme, work experience, mentoring circles and mock interviews.

"Specialist support is available for those aged 50 Plus, or with a health condition, so they remain connected with opportunities, and for parents on Universal Credit, there are now increased childcare payments.”

Some of the city’s companies with vacancies include white goods maker Whirlpool which is looking to fill 10 plus vacancies in its call centre and Diligenta which has five plus vacancies in its call centre.

The Rockstar Employment Agency has more than 10 openings in a range of roles in warehousing and logistics.

The first Jobs Fair takes place at Peterborough Town Hall, in Bridge Street, ion July 21 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

It is focused on jobs in the care sector with employers currently signed up to take part including Prestige Nursing and Care, Greenwood Homecare, City College, Caremark, NHS, Atlas Care, PA register (PCVS) and Bluebird Care.

The second event will be held on July 27 from 10.30am to 12.30pm at Peterborough Town Hall.

This will cover a range of different employers such as Diligenta, Farsight Security, Avon, The Army, The institute of Trade and Export and Ambitions Personnel, Staffline, Reed and Anglian Water.

The final Jobs Fair will be the Peterborough Youth Careers and will be focused on people aged 18 to 24-years-old.

It will be held on August 17 at Sand Martin House at Fletton Quays and will feature a variety of employers, inspirational speakers, careers advice plus representatives from ARU Peterborough.

