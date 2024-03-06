Union leaders say about 170 staff at Asda in Wisbech have voted for industrial action

More than 170 staff at a leading supermarket operator Wisbech are poised to take strike action.

The warning has been sounded by officials of the GMB Union who say their members at the ASDA Supercentre in Northend, Leverington Road, have voted overwhelmingly for industrial action.

The union says that 87 per cent of their members took part in the strike ballot with more than 97 per cent of those voting to walk out. The store has about 240 employees.

They say the action has been triggered by concerns over a number of issues ranging from cuts to hours, a poor management culture, a lack of training and support and issues around health and safety.

Dates for strike action have still to be announced.

Keith Dixon, GMB Regional Organiser said: “Asda Wisbech workers will now go on strike – just the second time this has happened in an Asda store – after this historic vote.

“They’re understandably angry about slashed hours, a non-existent training programme, management, a lack of understanding for H&S and fire safety and almost no negotiation with GMB.

He added: “These problems stem from the top. Workers in stores are feeling the pain.

"Asda workers in Wisbech aren’t going to take it anymore.”

Wisbech will become just the second Asda store to face strike action, after more than 100 GMB members walked out at Gosport in Hampshire last month.

An Asda spokesperson said: “We value colleague feedback and are committed to resolving any concerns raised.

"Following constructive discussions with GMB officials, we took proactive and practical steps in Wisbech to address the health and safety points raised.

"In addition, we have repeatedly asked them to evidence the claims they have made about our store management, however, we are still waiting for this information.

“Although we are disappointed by the GMB’s decision to proceed with this course of action, we will continue to engage with them and listen to their concerns.