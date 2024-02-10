Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

About 13,000 children and young people in Peterborough are eligible to receive £10 supermarket vouchers during the half-term school holidays.

Eligible families will automatically be sent the vouchers for the February school break using school data and information held by Peterborough City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vouchers are worth a total of £130,000 plus and are funded by the Household Support Grant from the Government.

Thousands of eligible families in Peterborough are to receive £10 of supermarket vouchers for the February half-term school holidays.

Families are eligible for the vouchers during half-term if they receive free school meals during the term.

Any children who become eligible up to February 25 will also receive vouchers.

Who is eligible to receive the vouchers?

The council states that vouchers will be distributed to families with children and young people who are or who receive

Income-related Free School Meals (children and young people aged four to 16)

Early Years Pupil Premium under the income-based criteria (children aged three and four with a date of birth between September 1, 2018 and August 31, 2020)

Funded Childcare and Education for two-year-olds under the income-based criteria (children aged two with a date of birth between September 1, 2020 and August 31, 2021)

How will you receive the vouchers?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The half term holiday food voucher will be sent via email and/or text to the nominated parent or carer.

The email vouchers will come from [email protected].

Text vouchers will come from SchoolMeals and will be EVouchers.

Both will be sent out on Saturday 17 February and should arrive by 9pm.

All vouchers must be claimed by March 15, 2024.

In addition, information about free school meals and how to apply can be found here You need to provide basic details and a national insurance number.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you think you might qualify and could be saving money, please apply by clicking here.

What are the politicians saying?

Councillor Ray Bisby, the council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services and Education, said: "I’m pleased vulnerable families will receive supermarket vouchers to help cover the costs of feeding their children over the February half-term.

"I’d urge anyone who is eligible for the scheme but has not already signed up to please consider doing so.

"These vouchers have helped thousands of families.