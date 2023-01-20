More than 1,000 years of life were lost due to alcohol-related deaths in Peterborough in 2020, according to new figures.

The number of people who died from excessive alcohol consumption across England soared during the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK Government’s Office for Health and Improvement Disparities figures showed premature deaths from alcohol-related conditions led to a potential 1,371 years of life being lost in Peterborough in 2020.

Of these, 817 (60 per cent) were as a result of alcohol-related deaths among men, and 554 (40 per cent) among women.

Across England, 293,980 years of life were lost due to alcohol-related conditions in males, and 138,060 years among females, in 2020.

Potential years of life lost are calculated by multiplying the total number of alcohol-related deaths occurring at each age by the number of remaining years left to live, according to life expectancy estimates.

Alcohol-related deaths include those specifically caused by alcohol – such as alcoholic liver disease, and diseases made more likely by extensive alcohol consumption, including heart disease or various types of cancer.

Karen Tyrell, chief executive of the charity Drinkaware, said: "These statistics are absolutely devastating, each number masking an individual family tragedy.

"We also know that the heaviest drinkers drank more during the pandemic, and warning signs were missed as people saw each other less and were less able to access support.

"This created a perfect storm and we are now seeing the consequences."

Separate Office for National Statistics figures show that deaths as a direct result of alcohol consumption rose during the pandemic.

Across England, there were 7,600 alcohol-specific deaths in 2021 – the highest number since records began in 2001.

This was a 30 per cent increase from 2019 – the last full year before the pandemic.

In the East of England, a record 641 people died from alcohol-specific causes – up from 543 in 2019.

It meant 10.4 in 100,000 people in the region died due to alcohol in 2021.

