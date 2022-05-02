James Patterson with his Braveheart Truck.

In pictures: Peterborough's Truckfest sees crowds flock to the East of England Showground

Peterborough’s Truckfest once again proved a hit as crowds flocked to the East of England Showground this bank holiday weekend.

By Ben Jones
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 12:00 pm

One of the premier events of the city’s calendar began at the Showground on Saturday (April 30) and continued into today (May 2), with gates opening at 9:30am.

Visitors were treated to seeing a range of new trucks launched as well as some stunning performances in the main arena, including monster truck car crushing action, the UK’s top ranked freestyle motocross riders, Broke FMX and on Sunday (May 1) The Royal Air Force Falcons Military Display Team spectacularly parachuting into the show.

Todd Dewey from hit Channel 5 show Ice Road Truckers was also there to meet fans throughout the weekend.

1. Peterborough Truckfest 2022

The RAF Falcons parachute display team at Truckfest.

Photo: David Lowndes

The RAF Falcons parachute display team

The RAF Falcons parachute display team.

Photo: Peterborough Truckfest 2022

Peterborough Truckfest 2022

The RAF Falcons parachute display team.

Photo: David Lowndes

Peterborough Truckfest 2022

The RAF Falcons parachute display team.

Photo: David Lowndes

