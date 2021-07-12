More pictures from a rollercoaster night for England fans in Peterborough

Gareth Southgate shouldered the blame for England’s Euro 2020 final penalty shoot-out loss to Italy and told his young side to hold their heads high after a historic summer came to a crushing end.

Football is going to Rome rather than coming home after the Three Lions fell agonisingly short of replicating the World Cup triumph of 1966 at a rocking Wembley.

Luke Shaw fired England into a dream lead inside 117 seconds but Roberto Mancini’s men grew into Sunday’s final, with Leonardo Bonucci levelling to take the match to extra-time.

It ended 1-1 under the arch as the match went to spot-kicks and, just like the last major tournament played on home soil 25 years ago, it ended in penalty heartbreak.

