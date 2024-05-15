Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Up to £38,000 in funding is available per household

More residents in Peterborough can benefit from warmer homes that are cheaper to run, following a recent change to eligibility rules for the Home Upgrade Grant.

The maximum income threshold for the grant is now £36,000, increasing the eligible pool of households who can access free energy saving upgrades by nearly 20 per cent.

Peterborough City Council said that the funding is accessible through the Warmer Homes Programme, which is currently open to applications. If your annual household income is £36,000 or less and you don't use a gas boiler as your main heating system, you can apply to receive free energy-saving upgrades for your home. These include insulation, air source heat pumps, solar panels and more.

The grants are now available for more homes

Eligible households can have these energy-saving installations at no cost through funding secured from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero by a group of 23 local authorities, including Peterborough City Council.

Up to £38,000 in funding is available per household, depending on the property type and what measures are suitable for the property.

What if I have gas in my home?

You can still apply for this scheme if you have a gas connection, as long as it's not used for heating.

Your home will be eligible for this scheme if it is mainly heated by any of the below methods:

Electricity (e.g. storage heaters, electric boiler, panel heaters, etc…)

Oil

Coal

Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG)

Solid fuel

If you are unsure whether you might be eligible call the Warmer Homes freephone on 0800 038 5737, and the team will be able to help.

Sharon Malia, Housing Programmes Manager from Peterborough City Council, said: "I would encourage all residents who have an annual household income of less than £36,000 to check their eligibility for this grant funding with Warmer Homes as soon as possible.

"Effectively insulating your home is the most effective way to save on energy costs."

The scheme will be open to applications until November 2024, with applications dealt with on a first-come first-served basis.

To find out if you're eligible, visit www.warmerhomes.org.uk