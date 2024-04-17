More Peterborough children set to benefit as new classroom to be built at Ferry Meadows
More children in Peterborough are set to benefit from visiting Ferry Meadows after a new classroom was approved.
The classroom will be installed next to the current Discovery Den in Ferry Meadows.
The Den is a dedicated space for children’s activities, featuring rightly coloured murals on the walls and child friendly furniture.
The education centre- which can also be booked for parties and activities- has a capacity for 42 children in its current classroom as well as an outdoor classroom/picnic area with seating for up to 36 people at picnic benches.
The Nene Park Trust has said that, at present, the centre can only accommodate up to one class of students at at a time and that is is relying on use of the Volunteer Hub to accommodate double class bookings.
So much so, the that trust is currently having to turn away bookings or days when the Discovery Den is already in use.
That site’s overall capacity will now be increased with the addition of a new classroom next to the current building, located next to the main car park alongside the Visitor Centre complex.
Steph Peachey, Head of Visitor Engagement at Nene Park Trust said: “We absolutely love the important work we do with schools, and this new classroom will enable us to increase our capacity and invite more schools and young people into the park to enjoy the outdoors and immerse themselves in nature.”
The temporary additional classroom will be made of a fully welded steel frame and be used as a base for environmental education visits.
When not in use by school groups, the new facilities will also be available to hire as a base for meetings, training and activities and by providing a venue for our growing programme of events, including craft workshops and specialist talks.