More asylum seekers in Peterborough are receiving financial support than ever before while their claim is being processed.

According to data from the Home Office, as of December 2022, 408 people were claiming asylum assistance in Peterborough, a significant increase from the 264 recorded last year.

It comes as the number of people waiting for an asylum decision in the city has hit its highest ever level.

Donald MacLarty from PARCA (right) believes an increase in asylum seekers could benefit Peterborough. “We have seen an increase and that is great," he said, "because we want to help integrate them far quicker into the UK workforce."

Donald MacLarty, a resettlement manager with the Peterborough Asylum and Refugee Community Association (PARCA) agrees his organisation is dealing with more cases than it was last year.“There has been an increase, there’s no doubt about it,” he said.

Donald speculates that the increase over the past year may be down to faster official processing in areas where asylum seekers first arrive in the UK.

“The centres they have down in Dover are starting to release more people into cities,” Donald speculates, “and Peterborough obviously is one of them.”

Most asylum seekers are unable to work while they await a decision on their application.

These individuals may be entitled to financial assistance and accommodation through what is known as 'Section 95' support.

The Home Office figures show 259 people were receiving Section 95 support in Peterborough in December 2022. 123 asylum seekers were receiving Section 98 support, which is given to people who appear destitute and are waiting to see if they are eligible for Section 95.

Commenting on efforts to ramp up the asylum applications process, a Home Office spokesperson said:“We are working to speed-up asylum processing so that people do not wait months or years in the backlog.”

It comes as Peterborough City Council is opposed to the use of the Great Northern Hotel as a refuge for asylum seekers, claiming it is an inappropriate location and that such a use poses a risk to key infrastructure.

While some people may have concerns about more asylum seekers residing within Peterborough, others – like Donald – see it as a long-term opportunity:“We have seen an increase and that is great because we want to help integrate them far quicker into the UK work force,” he says.

“It’s good for them, it’s good for the system and it’s good for the city.”

