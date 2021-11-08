‘Monster’ fireworks display lights up Peterborough skies

The annual Firework Fantasia display returned to the East of England Showground with a bang on Saturday night, with a spectacular display.

The event was a sell out, with thousands of people packing into the venue for an evening’s entertainment.

The highlight of the evening - the display itself - was produced by Pyrovision, who have previously worked on displays at the Edinburgh Festival and Buckingham Palace, but there were plenty of other activities for families on the night.

Youngsters could meet Shrek, while there were also chances to take rides on monster trucks.

And there was also a fun fair set up at the site to keep families entertained through the night.

Firework Fantasia

