Model railway engineers in Peterborough get their decade-long search for a home back on track

Enthusiasts from the Society will mark the relaunch of the hunt for a new home with a public appeal today (Saturday) in the city centre.

Volunteers will be in Cathedral Square from 9am to 4.30pm talking to the public and handing out leaflets in the hope of finding a 1.25 acre site that can accommodate the group’s model railway and its many visitors from the general public.

The Society began looking for a new home 10 years ago after leaving the grounds of the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice after 28 years due to development works.

After failing to find alterative accommodation despite initial optimism, the search moved into the sidings.

But now, on the 10th anniversary of being made homeless, the Society has got up a new head of steam and revived the search.

A spokesperson said: “If anyone knows of any site that might be suitable please tell us about it.”

The criteria are that the site should be within 15 minutes of the city centre and must have three quarters of an acre for the track plus half an acre for up to 50 cars. It must also be reasonably flat with access to mains water.

The spokesperson said: “Vehicle parking for club members and visitors should be off road and within the site area.

“Good highway access will be critical when it comes to applying for planning permission.”

Anyone who could help should contact the Society at [email protected]

