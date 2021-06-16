Minister opens new Jobcentre to boost Peterborough’s Covid-19 bounce back

Opening of the new Job Centre at Northminster House, Peterborough by Employment Minister Mims Davis. EMN-210616-160058009

The centre has opened in Northminster House, in Northminster Road, and will itself create up to 87 jobs.

Fifty one Work Coaches will initially be based in the new offices, which will support the work of the existing Jobcentre in Peterborough Town Hall as staff seek to match a rapidly expanding number of job seekers with a fast growing number of vacancies.

Cutting a ribbon to mark the opening of the new centre, Ms Davies MP said: “We know this has been a challenging time for many people and that’s why we’re boosting our DWP Jobcentre support in every corner of the UK, including here in Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opening of the new Job Centre at Northminster House, Peterborough by Employment Minister Mims Davis pictured with work coach Olutola (no surname given) EMN-210616-160109009

“Every customer benefits from a dedicated Work Coach.

She added: “They know the local jobs market and work with local businesses to match jobseekers to the latest nearby opportunities.

“It’s brilliant to see our Plan for Jobs in action, from Kickstart to Sector Based Work Academy Programmes, our Work Coaches are there to help people get back on their feet.”

Afterwards, Ms Davies met with Work Coaches and the senior leadership team based at the new site.

Opening of the new Job Centre at Northminster House, Peterborough by Employment Minister Mims Davis. Pictured are Julia Nix, the district manager and Dave Lancaster district operations leader for Cambs EMN-210616-160047009

The new Jobcentre, which has a three year lease on the offices, will initially be home to 51 Work Coaches with that figure set to rise to 87.

Each Work Coach will help people looking for work in Peterborough with one-on-one tailored support to find the their next role.

Carla Buey, the Customer Service Leader for Peterborough, said: “The opening of Northminster is an exciting opportunity for us to extend our services further into the community and to better support the Government’s Plan for Jobs.

“Our new Jobcentre will allow us to deliver more support and guidance whilst maintaining a safe environment for all our customers.

“Our team is passionate and skilled and want to make a difference to our customers by helping them move into, or closer to work through a variety of opportunities.”

Luke McDowell, one of the new Work Coaches, said: “I started as a DWP Work Coach in February but due to Covid most of my work has been over the phone in a virtual Jobcentre.

“I am very excited to be working at the new office. I’ve found the work very rewarding so far, and I believe the help we provide to customers will be enhanced now we’re able to support them in person.”