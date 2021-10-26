Military jet activity above Peterborough to continue until Thursday
Military jet activity above Peterborough is likely to continue until Thursday.
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 4:43 pm
Residents have reported hearing activity in the skies above Peterborough in the mornings this week.
Today an RAF Lakenheath spokesperson said: “We are currently conducting routine training over East Anglia until Thursday. Conducted in accordance with the MOD and UK airspace regulations, routine trainings like this are a demonstration of our commitment to collective defense and cooperative security alongside the UK, and our other allies and partners in the region.”