Metal band Conjurer to visit Peterborough's Met Lounge for one night only next month

Conjurer

​The tour, organised by Music Venue Trust, the charity partners for the Kerrang! Awards 2022, and funded by The National Lottery, started in June, designed to help preserve grassroots music venues.

Blossoms, Cat Burns, Metronomy and Bloc Party have all returned to their roots to highlight the importance of these local venues as part of the music industry’s wider ecosystem, and as important local cultural hubs.

The final headliner, Sam Ryder, will be performing a one-off, intimate show at Chinnerys in Southend on 8th September.

The tour also sees a range of artists, including VLURE, Witch Fever, The Big Moon, Sleeper, Ed Harcourt and Rhoda Dakar, touring the country playing 150 gigs at 130 grassroots music venues across the UK – including The Met.

Every ticket buyer can take a guest with them for free (just by showing a lottery product) which makes the already cheap tickets even more affordable. See unitedbymusic.live for all tour dates and tickets.

Conjurer’s Brady Deeprose says: “Conjurer simply would not exist without the UK’s extensive network of grassroots music venues.

"We cut our teeth playing everywhere from Merthyr Tydfil to Barrow-In-Furness for years, and we were lucky to be able to do so.