Memory walks to return to Peterborough's Central Park
Memory Walks have returned to Central Park in Peterborough.
The walks are specifically designed for those living with memory loss and their carers although others are welcome to come along.
The walks were originally an initiative of former Park ward councillors John Shearman and Richard Ferris but have been paused since the Covid pandemic for a number of reasons.
The walks, now organised by Sadie Khan and John Shearman and sponsored by the Friends of Central Park, have returned to Central Park, with the first walk attracting 20 people and carers.
The walks take place on the last Friday of every month with the upcoming December walk being brought forward to December 20, when Christmas refreshments and carols will be enjoyed following the walk.
All attendees are invited to meet outside of the Willow Cafe at 11am and to join everyone for refreshments in the cafe following the walk.
For further details, email: [email protected].