A tribute to the late poet, Ron Greaves, is to be held at a Peterborough pub next month.

Ron Graves hosted a poetry night at The Drapers Arms for several years.

He worked in the field of teenage mental health and was a committed trades union activist.

Ron Graves

His poetry led to him recording a couple of albums with David Reid of the band The Contrast.

Ron was also a trustee of the charity Poets IN.

Poets IN was created for people struggling with mental health by two poets who have had their own struggles.

Ron died from cancer in October 2020 and this is the second time his friends have gathered to celebrate his life.

The evening will start at 7pm, Sunday 11 June at The Drapers Arms in Cowgate, for those wanting to join.