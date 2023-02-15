Mutual House, in Leicester Road, Melton - the headquarters of the Melton Building Society, which is opening news branches in Bourne and Stamford.

​The Melton Building Society has announced it is reversing the trend of high street bank closures by opening two new offices.

The Society, based at Mutual House, Leicester Road, is opening branches in Bourne and Stamford by moving into premises that were previously occupied by the Nottingham Building Society.

The move comes at a time when many financial institutions are opting to close bricks and mortar stores and focusing on their online offer.

The new branches, located in North Street, Bourne, and High Street, Stamford, were vacated by Nottingham Building Society in December last year.

Figures released by Which.co.uk show that banks and building societies have closed, or are planning to close, 5,355 branches since 2015 – at a rate of 54 per month.

Simon Taylor, chief executive of the Melton Building Society, said: “We are very happy to open these new branches and are committed to having a presence on the high street.

"Melton Building Society has been around for over 140 years, we understand the importance of face-to-face contact with our customers and want to offer them a range of ways to access our financial services, be that in person or digitally.”