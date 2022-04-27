A growing demand for online services has helped to drive rising revenues at a Melton Mowbray-based fulfilment specialist.

Hallmark Consumer Services, in Green Bank, Saxby Road, has just reported a year-on-year increase in annual turnover of over 10 per cent to £6 million.

It says the increase has been powered by a growing demand from online retailers for its flexible fulfilment services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as the company, which employs 70 staff and provides a range of outsourced services including bespoke fulfilment, contract packing, direct mail, and logistics solutions, celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

The multi-award winning Hallmark purchased its 40,000sq ft headquarters in Melton in 2013 and has since invested in further extending its premises and capacity, most recently by adding an enhanced storage and shipping facility and further locations for carton picks to enable the company to expand the range and size of goods it handles for clients.

To help meet the soaring demand for its services, the company has also taken on a second site in Grantham, which will officially open this summer.

Philip Hall, managing director, said: “We’ve overcome many challenges in the last two years as a result of the pandemic and Brexit, but have managed to come out of the other side successfully and having secured several new clients.

From left, Hallmark Managing Director, Philip Hall and Hallmark Chief Executive, Chris Hall. The company has reported a £6 million turnover as it celebrates its 30th anniversary.

"With the pandemic forcing retail companies to sell more of their products online, we saw demand for our services rocket.

"Fortunately, our business model and IT infrastructure are such that we can quickly scale our fulfilment services up or down in response to customer demand. It is this flexibility that our clients appreciate.

He added: “We’re proud of the growth and development of our team and the fact we’re now one of the largest employers in the Melton Mowbray area.

“It means a lot to be able to contribute to the local economy and create jobs for people living locally.

"We’re looking forward to expanding our current site as well as launching our new facility in Grantham and continuing to enhance our service offering to help our clients to grow their businesses.”

Chris Hall, chief executive, said: “When we first started out, I ran the business from my garage and focused on promotional sales fulfilment, before evolving into direct mail.

"We quickly expanded and over the years have taken on more and more units at the industrial estate where we are based in Melton.

"As E-commerce started to take off, our clients moved from printed catalogues to online shops, and this was the key driver for our growth.

“As a company, we have won numerous awards in recognition of our high level of customer service and innovation.

"But the biggest thrill for us is having such longstanding clients.