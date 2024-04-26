Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Baldness is a fact of life for many men - and the sudden awareness of a thinning hairline often comes relatively early for a lot of chaps.

Indeed, data shows that many men begin to experience male-pattern baldness before they reach the age of 21.

It is reckoned that about 30 percent of men in their thirties have experienced noticeable hair loss but that’s 50 percent for men in their fifties.

Tattoo artist Leigh Tilbrook in his Halo Clinic, in Westgate, Peterborough, left and above. Before and after showing how a tattoo can hide hair loss.

And while some men can simply brush it off, for others it is an anxious and emotional issue.

Now Peterborough tattoo artist, Leigh Tilbrook, who has 20 years’ experience in the industry, is looking to bring some peace of mind to those men with a new service to help cover up growing baldness.

Father-of-three, Leigh, who has run the Electric Workshop tattoo studio in Westgate, for a decade has expanded by opening the Halo Clinic on the floor above.

There he provides a ‘micropigmentation head tattooing service’ for those men who want to disguise their thinning hair.

This image shows how hair loss, left, can be hidden using the skills of Peterborough tattoo artist Leigh Tilbrook, right

He said: "Male-pattern baldness can be a source of insecurity for many, and it is my hope that this solution will empower them to embrace their baldness with confidence and pride.

"I am thrilled to introduce head tattooing to the men of Peterborough.

"My mission is to offer men the opportunity to embrace their baldness with confidence by creating the illusion of a closely shaved head through meticulously applied tattoo ink.