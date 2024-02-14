Meet the Peterborough courier couple who found more than packages while loading their vans
This Valentines Day, Evri- one of the largest parcel delivery companies in the UK- is looking for the UK’s most romantic courier couple.
They need to look no further than Peterborough’s Steve and Gill, a husband and wife team who have been delivering parcels together for five years.
The couple met at work and deliver together on their round.
They met whilst loading their vans next to each other and bonded over a similar taste in music and a good giggle.
"It was love at first delivery laughed Gill.
"We bonded over shared stories of our favourite customers, a love of gin and a passion for showing the world how good couriers act.”
The couple work on different rounds, out of the same depot so they can still share those special moments of loading their vans side by side and reminiscing about the time they realised they both had an aversion to black pens, preferring blue ink and reserving black for ‘official documents’.
Gill has delivered for Evri for 20 years and Steve for seven. Gill has seen people have babies and now their babies have grown up and are old enough to order their own clothes.
They have been together for over four years and got married on the fourth anniversary of them getting together, in October 2023.
Steve asked Gill out for a drink and “the rest is history.”
"Working together is a dream come true, added Steve.
“I’ve realised this is exactly what life is supposed to be like and we’re so grateful to Evri that we get to spend our days side-by-side, delivering gifts that bring joy and excitement to people’s lives.
"Valentine’s Day is always a special time – seeing the excitement on people’s faces when they receive a surprise parcel makes it all the more rewarding.
Last weekend, even though Steve was using up some of his holidays, he chose to drive Gill around, just so they could spend a little more time together.
Gill and Steve’s tips for keeping a romantic surprise under wraps
- Divert your delivery: Choose a convenient Evri ParcelShop or locker as your delivery location. It’s the perfect way to pick up your Valentine’s surprise discreetly – no need to worry about prying eyes at home!
- Track your parcel: Stay ahead of the game, track your parcel and add extra information for your courier, too.
You can see exactly when your parcel is out for delivery, so you can plan your grand reveal accordingly.
- Get creative with delivery instructions: Leave specific instructions for the driver, by using what3words or adding a map pin and photo of exactly where you want a parcel hidden like in the bucket in the shed.
Our drivers are happy to help make your surprise delivery extra special.
From delivering romantic chocolates to surprise clothing bundles, Gill and Steve are proud to play a role in making Valentine’s Day a success.
"It’s a privilege to be part of someone’s love story,” said Gill.
"We’re not just delivering parcels, we’re delivering happiness, one parcel at a time.”