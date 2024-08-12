Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Appeal launched to help find Sarah the lurcher her forever home

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RSPCA has launched an appeal to home a dog who has been in their care for an incredible 1,000 days.

Staff at the RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre near March are devastated that three-year-old lurcher Sarah has yet to find her forever home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supervisor Tiffany Saunders cannot believe Sarah is still with them:

Three-year-old lurcher Sarah has been in RSPCA care at Block Fen for an astonishing 1,000 days

“I do not know why this lovely girl is still waiting - Sarah is kind, gentle [and] stunningly beautiful.”

Monday August 12 marks the sad milestone for Sarah, who entered RSPCA care as a youngster as part of a large welfare case.

“Her life had been awful,” Tiffany said. “She was shut in a kennel all the time, didn’t know how to walk on a lead, and had to be carried out of the venue she was rescued from.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While other dogs who were part of that case have been successfully rehomed, Sarah has remained at the centre.

Thankfully, the three-year-old’s physical and emotional well-being has improved exponentially since the RSPCA’s intervention:

“She’s come on leaps and bounds, and she loves nothing more now than…having a zoomie in our exercise paddock,” Tiffany explained.

Painfully, the loveable lurcher has TWICE come close to finding a family of her own, but on both occasions – and through no fault of her own – the opportunity fell through at the last minute.

Tiffany said staff felt “gutted.”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It just left us all feeling so disheartened because we really thought this time she had got her own happy-ever-after.”

Sarah is described as a ‘sweet natured, cheeky girl, with so much personality.’ While she may initially come across as shy, she becomes ‘very loving’ once she becomes bonded.

“She is so playful!” Tiffany added; “She is very affectionate when she is bonded with you and loves climbing on your lap for cuddles and kisses.

Staff believe that, due to the fact she is now so used to living in a kennel environment she may find settling into a new home (and new situations) a little overwhelming at first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For this reason , the centre is looking for experienced Lurcher owners to take on Sarah.Anyone interested in adopting Sarah is warmly invited to watch the video above and then fill in an adoption application form.