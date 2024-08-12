Meet the dog who has spent 1,000 days in RSPCA care

By Darren Calpin
Published 12th Aug 2024, 16:39 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 17:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Appeal launched to help find Sarah the lurcher her forever home

The RSPCA has launched an appeal to home a dog who has been in their care for an incredible 1,000 days.

Staff at the RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre near March are devastated that three-year-old lurcher Sarah has yet to find her forever home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Supervisor Tiffany Saunders cannot believe Sarah is still with them:

Three-year-old lurcher Sarah has been in RSPCA care at Block Fen for an astonishing 1,000 daysThree-year-old lurcher Sarah has been in RSPCA care at Block Fen for an astonishing 1,000 days
Three-year-old lurcher Sarah has been in RSPCA care at Block Fen for an astonishing 1,000 days

“I do not know why this lovely girl is still waiting - Sarah is kind, gentle [and] stunningly beautiful.”

Monday August 12 marks the sad milestone for Sarah, who entered RSPCA care as a youngster as part of a large welfare case.

“Her life had been awful,” Tiffany said. “She was shut in a kennel all the time, didn’t know how to walk on a lead, and had to be carried out of the venue she was rescued from.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While other dogs who were part of that case have been successfully rehomed, Sarah has remained at the centre.

Thankfully, the three-year-old’s physical and emotional well-being has improved exponentially since the RSPCA’s intervention:

“She’s come on leaps and bounds, and she loves nothing more now than…having a zoomie in our exercise paddock,” Tiffany explained.

Painfully, the loveable lurcher has TWICE come close to finding a family of her own, but on both occasions – and through no fault of her own – the opportunity fell through at the last minute.

Tiffany said staff felt “gutted.”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It just left us all feeling so disheartened because we really thought this time she had got her own happy-ever-after.”

Sarah is described as a ‘sweet natured, cheeky girl, with so much personality.’ While she may initially come across as shy, she becomes ‘very loving’ once she becomes bonded.

“She is so playful!” Tiffany added; “She is very affectionate when she is bonded with you and loves climbing on your lap for cuddles and kisses.

Staff believe that, due to the fact she is now so used to living in a kennel environment she may find settling into a new home (and new situations) a little overwhelming at first.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For this reason , the centre is looking for experienced Lurcher owners to take on Sarah.Anyone interested in adopting Sarah is warmly invited to watch the video above and then fill in an adoption application form.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice