The Silver Swans, back row, left to right: Teresa Dawson, Audrey Cater, Carys Dale, Elaine Ellis and Frances Blanks. Kneeling, left to right, are Pauline Boyd, Barbara Wraith (Silver Swans Licensee) and Julie Smith (image: Michael Dawson).

Ballerinas from the Wisbech area aged 55 and over are due to take part in a worldwide dance event which aims to celebrate and inspire older people.

The ladies, known as the Silver Swans, will showcase their ballet skills as part of the International Day of Older Persons (IDOP) awareness day on October 1.

The performance will take place at the esteemed Royal Academy of Dance in London, where it will be videoed and screened online to fellow groups across the country and around the world.

Ballet instructor Barbara Wraith is the Silver Swans licensee for the Wisbech area.

“This will be a really great event,” she said. “Fingers crossed, our short video will be shown to groups around the globe.”

The UN General Assembly declared October 1 as International Day of Older Persons (IDOP) in 1990. Since then, it has been celebrated throughout the world, not only as a mark of respect for the wisdom older age brings, but also as an opportunity to acknowledge that we are all ageing.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates one in six of us will be over the age of 60 by 2030.

Barbara is a firm believer that ballet offers a host of benefits to older people, insisting “Silver Swans encourages older learners - and returners - to experience the joys of classical ballet.”

“Ballet and dance offers a fantastic opportunity to stay fit and healthy, in body and mind,” she said, adding: “and it definitely improves memory and helps with balance, posture and coordination.”

“It’s completely inspiring and addictive!”

While the spritely instructor acknowledges Silver Swans ballet is modified for the older age range, she is keen to point out that there is no corner-cutting:

“We love the challenge of being as technically correct as we can.”