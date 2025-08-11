Mayor Paul Bristow says Peterborough City Council would be ‘unwise’ to dismiss his free parking plans

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) Mayor Paul Bristow has called on Peterborough City Council to move forward with his free parking pledge.

Prior to his election on May 1, one of Mr Bristow’s promises to Peterborough residents was to introduce free parking in the city centre to encourage more visitors and support retail and hospitality.

However, many of the car parks are owned by Peterborough City Council, meaning the authority would have agree to his proposals.

Mr Bristow told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he wants to see options on the table from the city council by the end of August or start of September.

He said: “I’ve started discussions with the city council. It’s now in their court to come back with some options.

“If they choose not to pursue it, that is entirely their own affair, but what they’re actually doing is giving away money which I would provide and it would ensure opportunities for the city. I think that would be a very unwise move on their part.”

Mr Bristow’s free parking plans would involve the CPCA in some way subsidising the council’s lost income from the car parks.

He added: “I actually want the council to be my partners in delivery for this promise. It’d be as much their achievement as it would be mine, and that’s why I want to work with them.

“If they say no, then we’re going to have to look perhaps to some other partners on how we can fulfil that promise for free parking, because I mean what I say and I say what I mean. I promised free parking and that’s what I’m going to deliver.”

Mr Bristow claimed that shoppers would come into the city centre more often if they didn’t have to pay for parking, with more people choosing to visit retail parks for this reason.

Councillor Mohammed Jamil, deputy leader and cabinet member for finance and corporate governance at the city council, said: “We continue to discuss ways that we can improve our parking offer as well as actively working with partners to help attract footfall to the city centre.

“Any future changes to parking policy, such as the mayor’s proposal, would have to take our financial position into account covering any potential losses and be subject to agreement from all members.”