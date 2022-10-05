Mayor carries out 144 year old Peterborough tradition to officially open fair

The Mayor of Peterborough carried out a tradition dating back nearly 150 years when he opened Bridge Fair on Tuesday night (October 4).

Cllr Alan Dowson read a proclamation to officially declare the fair on The Embankment open. Dating from 1878, the proclamation asks all persons to "behave soberly and civilly, and to pay their just dues and demands".

The ceremony started with a procession from The Town Hall to the fair, before members of the civic party enjoyed some of the fairground attractions.

The procession then returned to the Town Hall for the traditional Sausage Supper, with funds raised going to the Mayor’s Charities

