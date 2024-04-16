Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A retailing giant will mark the end of an era in Peterborough on Saturday (April 20) with the permanent closure of its store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Marks and Spencer will pull down the shutters on 50 years of trading in the city centre when it permanently closes its Food Hall, clothing department and coffee shop in the Queensgate during Saturday.

A spokesperson said: “The store will be open on Saturday but will likely close early afternoon.”

It is estimated 160 staff work in Queensgate M&S.

While the retailer will still have two other stores in Peterborough – at the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton and at the Brotherhood Retail Park – it will be the first time in 50 years the retailer has not had a presence in the retail heart of the city.

And Saturday’s closure will come just weeks after the 50th anniversary of M&S in Peterborough. The retailer opened its first store in Peterborough’s Bridge Street on March 6, 1964 when it moved on to the old City Cinema site.

What will happen to the staff?

Bosses of M&S have never confirmed the number of their employees at their Queensgate store.

M&S bosses have vowed to find alternative work within the business for as many staff as possible.

Announcing in January this year that the store would close, Craig Burton, M&S regional manager, promised: “Our priority now is to talk to our colleagues about what this announcement means for them and wherever possible, offer them alternative roles with M&S."

Political leaders have vowed that help will be provided to ensure those staff made redundant are found new work as quickly as possible.

Why is M&S closing its Queensgate store?

Changing shopping habits have been blamed for the decision to permanently close the M&S Queensgate store.

Essentially, M&S prefers its stores to have easy access to car parks for customers who apparently just want to fill their trolleys or baskets, pay, and then take their purchases straight to their cars.

These criteria seem to be met at the Serpentine Green shopping centre and at Brotherhood Retail Park.

It is also the reason why M&S has not responded to the requests from some of the city’s political leaders to keep an M&S presence in the city centre.

According to those political leaders involved in talks with M&S since the closure announcement, ensuring easy access to their stores for customers even outweighs the prospect of much lower rents.

Mr Burton said: “Shopping habits are changing, so we’re rotating our store estate to make sure we have the right stores to offer customers a brilliant shopping experience.”

But he emphasised that M&S was not leaving Peterborough.

He said: “In recent years we have invested over £31 million in our stores in the East of England and we look forward to working with the local council to bring forward plans for further future investment into Peterborough and the wider local area.