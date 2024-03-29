Market Deeping families invited to seek out giant eggs over Easter!
Residents in Market Deeping have been told to keep an eye out for giant eggs this Easter Saturday (March 30)!
Tragically, the Easter Bunny has mislaid a whole batch of his eggs so a Giant Easter Egg Hunt has been launched to help find them all.
The egg-citing family activity will see 10 giant eggs strategically placed at participating businesses, parks and shops around the town for eager treasure hunters to find.
The whopping great googs stand close to a metre tall – which is just short of three feet in old money – and have been built from timber by local artist Simon Kieffer and his dedicated team of volunteers at Outwood CIC.
In addition, all of the eggs have been hand-decorated by talented pupils from three local schools: Deeping St James Community Primary School, Market Deeping Community Primary School and Deeping St Nicholas Primary School.
The trail starts at Deepings Community Library, where those looking to take part can collect their free trail sheet from 10am.
There is no time limit, although participants must be prepared to solve a few puzzles along the way.
No booking is required and everyone will be invited to join in with the Easter Family Funday event at Deeping Community Library upon their return.
This event has been organised by South Kesteven District Council’s Arts and Cultural Services Team, which has worked in partnership with local primary schools, community groups and businesses.