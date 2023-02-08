A Peterborough football team, made up of men trying to lose weight, is holding a charity football match at Peterborough United’s stadium this spring.

Man V Fat is a national initiative which helps men to lose weight through playing football.

On May 27 this year, two teams from Man V Fat Peterborough will play an 11-a-side match in front of 200 friends and family to raise money for Sue Ryder – a Peterborough-based charity which supports people living with terminal illnesses, neurological conditions or who have lost loved ones.

Man V Fat Peterborough

“It’s Man V Fat Peterborough’s version of Soccer Aid," Vince Quarizzo, who has lost over 25kg – almost four stone – in three years at Man V Fat, said.

"We’re hoping it will be a great family day, raising the profile of Man V Fat in the area, but, more importantly, raising money for Sue Ryder.”

Man V Fat Peterborough have hired the pitch at London Road before, but will use the occasion to raise money for charity for the first time this year – hoping to raise a minimum of £500.

One way they will be fundraising is by creating a JustGiving page for each team – with the team which received the most donations by the day of the match earning the right to use the stadium’s home dressing room.

Other methods include securing shirt sponsors and raffling off the opportunity to pick the music both sets of players walk-out to.

“There’s a real sense of community,” Vince said.

“You get support around your weight loss, mental health and any challenges you may be facing through the coach we’ve got.

"There are guys who have done incredibly well, and it’s great to see the transformation in people – not just the physical transformation, but in their confidence and ability playing football. You can see it coming out as the pounds start to come off."

Vince said the JustGiving pages will go live in the coming weeks – welcoming people to donate what they can to support the charity.

Man V Fat Peterborough meet on Monday nights from 6.30 – 9.30pm at Nene Park Academy, in Oundle Road.

