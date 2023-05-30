News you can trust since 1948
Man v Fat Peterborough raise almost £3,000 at the Sue Ryder Charity Cup game

Two hundred spectators took to the side lines to cheer 33 men from both teams on.
Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 30th May 2023, 09:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 09:35 BST
Organisers of a Sue Ryder charity football match at London Road - Matt Andrews, Ben Wilson, Vince Quarizzo and Jonny Ackroyd with MP Paul Bristow and Luca and Enzo Quarizzo.
Organisers of a Sue Ryder charity football match at London Road - Matt Andrews, Ben Wilson, Vince Quarizzo and Jonny Ackroyd with MP Paul Bristow and Luca and Enzo Quarizzo.

Players from the Man v Fat Peterborough league have raised almost £3,000 for Sue Ryder’s Charity Cup.

On May 27, Vince’s Valiant Stallions took on Brandon’s Barmy Army at Weston Homes Stadium, with the latter team winning 4-2 on penalties.

Jonny Ackroyd, one of the match organisers said: “We are all overwhelmed by the incredible support and unity that the Sue Ryder Charity Cup has brought to our community. “This event has truly exemplified the power of coming together for a common cause, and we are grateful beyond words.

Thirty-three players from the league went head to head for a good cause on May 27, raising nearly £3,000.
Thirty-three players from the league went head to head for a good cause on May 27, raising nearly £3,000.
“The enthusiasm and generosity displayed by our community members, as well as the event sponsors, have been nothing short of inspiring. The donations we have received thus far have surpassed our expectations, and we are confident that the Sue Ryder Charity Cup will exceed our fundraising goals.”

So far the teams have raised over £2,800 – with some of the money raised in further sponsorship for kits and trophies.

Peterborough charity, Sue Ryder, which provides compassionate care and support for individuals with life-changing conditions, was the focal point of the fundraising efforts.

The funds raised from the Sue Ryder Charity Cup will contribute towards the organisation's vital services, ensuring that those in need receive the care and assistance they deserve.

Helen Kingston, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “At Sue Ryder we believe that the end of someone’s life is the most important time of their life. "Our care teams do all they can to make room for the things that matter – like spending time with loved ones, sharing stories, jokes and memories, and filling their final days with love.

"It’s truly fitting that Man v Fat Peterborough are helping to raise vital funds with their charity football match, so we can be there when it matters, while creating memories and helping to bring people together. We're grateful for the fantastic support of everyone at Man v Fat Peterborough.”

Lewis Cooper, from Hudson Homes Estate Agents – the main sponsor of the event – said: “We are absolutely delighted to be a part of the Sue Ryder Charity Cup and support such a fantastic event. It's incredible to witness the impact that this match has already made in bringing the community together for a worthy cause.

"The dedication and hard work put in by the event organisers and participants is evident, and it's inspiring to see their passion for making a difference. The Sue Ryder Charity Cup is a testament to the power of collaboration and the collective efforts of individuals coming together to create positive change."

Man v Fat Football is for men with a BMI of 27.50 or over.

If you’d like to donate you can still do so here.

