Man threatened to kill woman, attacked a man with sharpened spoon, and exposed his genitals to members of public

Angelo Fichele

He later smeared faeces on the walls of a police cell

A man who threatened to kill a member of the public and used a homemade weapon to assault a man has been jailed.

On January 19, police received several 999 calls reporting Angelo Fichele, 44, who was topless in Welland Road, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, brandishing what was thought to be a knife and frightening people.

He also caused damage to four cars, exposed his genitals to members of the public and threatened to kill a woman who was nearby, Cambs police said.

“Fichele was arrested and taken into custody where he smeared faeces on the walls of a cell and urinated on the floor,” a force spokesperson explained.

“He was charged with five counts of criminal damage, making threats to kill and indecent exposure, and was remanded to appear in court the following day where he was granted bail by magistrates.”

They went on: “On March 17, Fichele was arrested again after he attacked a man in Peveril Road, Dogsthorpe, with a homemade weapon causing slash wounds to the man’s face.

“The victim was outside his home when Fichele approached him and asked for the time but moved close and became confrontational. When he asked Fichele to move away, he pulled out a sharpened spoon and repeatedly struck the man’s head causing gashes to his ear.”

Fichele, of Welland Road, Dogsthorpe, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (August 2) where he was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after admitting making threats to kill, indecent exposure, five counts of criminal damage, assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and being in possession of a weapon in a public place.

He has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for seven years.

Detective Constable Jenny Hargreaves, who investigated, said: “These were really frightening incidents for members of the public who witnessed Fichele’s erratic behaviour.

“I would like to thank those who provided statements in support of our investigation, as a result of this evidence we have been able to put Fichele before the courts and he will now be spending time in prison.”