A man who was seriously injured in a crash on Oundle Road in Peterborough has left hospital.

The man was hurt when he was struck by a Range Rover near the junction with London Road on Thursday, May 5.

Cambridgeshire police said the man suffered ‘serious’ injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police at the scene of the crash

The road was closed for several hours while investigations were completed.