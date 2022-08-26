Man charged with breaching court order in place to protect young girls from sexual exploitation

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has appeared in court charged with breaching an order which was put in place to protect young girls from exploitation.

Rashid Harif, 24, was made subject of a Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order (STRO) in July last year following concerns around child sexual exploitation in Peterborough.

Yesterday (Thursday), he was arrested in Midgate, Peterborough.

Harif appeared in court today

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has since been charged with three counts of breaching a STRO by possessing two mobile phones that had not been registered with police and not making them accessible for police to review upon request.

He also faces charges of racially aggravated behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, and using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.