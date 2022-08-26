News you can trust since 1948
Man charged with breaching court order in place to protect young girls from sexual exploitation

Rashid Harif was made subject of an order last year following concerns around child sexual exploitation in Peterborough.

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 26th August 2022, 1:10 pm

A man has appeared in court charged with breaching an order which was put in place to protect young girls from exploitation.

Rashid Harif, 24, was made subject of a Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order (STRO) in July last year following concerns around child sexual exploitation in Peterborough.

Yesterday (Thursday), he was arrested in Midgate, Peterborough.

Harif appeared in court today

He has since been charged with three counts of breaching a STRO by possessing two mobile phones that had not been registered with police and not making them accessible for police to review upon request.

He also faces charges of racially aggravated behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, and using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

Harif, of Dover Road, Walton, Peterborough, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday) where he was remanded in prison to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on September 1.