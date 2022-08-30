Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing into lamppost and garden fence in Gunthorpe Ridings
Emergency services attended the scene in Gunthorpe Ridings on Monday evening.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after crashing into a lamppost and a garden fence.
Cambridgeshire Police said it was called to the incident at 6.12pm on August 29 after the incident in Gunthorpe Ridings.
Police and paramedics attended the scene and a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of drink driving – and remains in police custody, Cambridgeshire Police confirmed on August 30 .
The vehicle is photographed on the pavement having collided with a lamppost and a fence belonging to a resident in Patterdale Drive.
Most Popular
-
1
Peterborough rogues' gallery - the faces of nine crooks jailed in and around city in August
-
2
Abandoning a car and drink driving - Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentences revealed
-
3
100 plus jobs to be created under new warehouse development plans for Peterborough
-
4
Man arrested after violence breaks out in Peterborough street
-
5
Missing 15-year-old-girl could be in Peterborough, police say
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 6.12pm to Gunthorpe Ridings after reports a car had crashed into a lamppost.
"Officers attended together with paramedics, and a man in his 20s from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.”