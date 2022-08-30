News you can trust since 1948
Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing into lamppost and garden fence in Gunthorpe Ridings

Emergency services attended the scene in Gunthorpe Ridings on Monday evening.

By Adam Barker
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 4:16 pm
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing into a lamppost in Gunthorpe.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after crashing into a lamppost and a garden fence.

Cambridgeshire Police said it was called to the incident at 6.12pm on August 29 after the incident in Gunthorpe Ridings.

Police and paramedics attended the scene and a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of drink driving – and remains in police custody, Cambridgeshire Police confirmed on August 30 .

The vehicle is photographed on the pavement having collided with a lamppost and a fence belonging to a resident in Patterdale Drive.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 6.12pm to Gunthorpe Ridings after reports a car had crashed into a lamppost.

"Officers attended together with paramedics, and a man in his 20s from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.”

