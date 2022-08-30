Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after crashing into a lamppost and a garden fence.

Cambridgeshire Police said it was called to the incident at 6.12pm on August 29 after the incident in Gunthorpe Ridings.

Police and paramedics attended the scene and a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of drink driving – and remains in police custody, Cambridgeshire Police confirmed on August 30 .

The vehicle is photographed on the pavement having collided with a lamppost and a fence belonging to a resident in Patterdale Drive.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 6.12pm to Gunthorpe Ridings after reports a car had crashed into a lamppost.