News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital

Man arrested in Peterborough on suspicion of murder following death of much loved delivery driver

Four men have been charged with murder of Aurman Singh
By Stephen Briggs
Published 31st Aug 2023, 16:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 16:56 BST

A man has been arrested in Peterborough on suspicion of murder following the death of a delivery driver.

Aurman Singh (23) died after he was attacked in Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill, Shrewsbury on Monday 21 August.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Today (Thursday) West Mercia Police said that officers arrested a 23-year-old man in Peterborough on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

Aurman SinghAurman Singh
Aurman Singh
Most Popular

Six arrests have now been made.

Last week, four men – Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton, Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley, Shivdeep Singh, 26, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick and Manjot Singh, 24, of Greenfield Road – were charged with murder, they appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday 30 August) where they were remanded in custody for trial, due to take place in February next year (2024).

A fifth man who was arrested in Peterborough on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail.