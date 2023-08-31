Man arrested in Peterborough on suspicion of murder following death of much loved delivery driver
A man has been arrested in Peterborough on suspicion of murder following the death of a delivery driver.
Aurman Singh (23) died after he was attacked in Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill, Shrewsbury on Monday 21 August.
Today (Thursday) West Mercia Police said that officers arrested a 23-year-old man in Peterborough on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.
Six arrests have now been made.
Last week, four men – Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton, Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley, Shivdeep Singh, 26, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick and Manjot Singh, 24, of Greenfield Road – were charged with murder, they appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday 30 August) where they were remanded in custody for trial, due to take place in February next year (2024).
A fifth man who was arrested in Peterborough on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail.