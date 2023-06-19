Man and woman arrested after woman's body found in Peterborough house
An investigation has been launched by police after a woman in her fifties was found dead at a house in Taverners Road.
Cambridgeshire Police were called to the property at 1.06pm on 18 June where they discovered the body of the woman.
A spokesperson for the force told the Peterborough Telegraph the death is being treated as suspicious and a post-mortem examination is expected to take place later this week.
A man and woman, aged 34 and 37, and both from Peterborough, have been arrested in connection and are in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.
Detective Inspector Dan Pawson said: “I understand this is likely to be concerning to local residents, but we do believe it to be an isolated incident.”
Anyone with information should report online (www.cambs.police.uk/report) or call 101 quoting incident 326 of 18 June.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.’