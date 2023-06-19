An investigation has been launched by police after a woman in her fifties was found dead at a house in Taverners Road.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to the property at 1.06pm on 18 June where they discovered the body of the woman.

A spokesperson for the force told the Peterborough Telegraph the death is being treated as suspicious and a post-mortem examination is expected to take place later this week.

Police officers photographed on scene at Taverners Road on the morning of June 19.

A man and woman, aged 34 and 37, and both from Peterborough, have been arrested in connection and are in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Detective Inspector Dan Pawson said: “I understand this is likely to be concerning to local residents, but we do believe it to be an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information should report online (www.cambs.police.uk/report) or call 101 quoting incident 326 of 18 June.

