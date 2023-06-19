News you can trust since 1948
Man and woman arrested after woman's body found in Peterborough house

Police are still on scene
Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read

An investigation has been launched by police after a woman in her fifties was found dead at a house in Taverners Road.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to the property at 1.06pm on 18 June where they discovered the body of the woman.

A spokesperson for the force told the Peterborough Telegraph the death is being treated as suspicious and a post-mortem examination is expected to take place later this week.

Police officers photographed on scene at Taverners Road on the morning of June 19.
Police officers photographed on scene at Taverners Road on the morning of June 19.
A man and woman, aged 34 and 37, and both from Peterborough, have been arrested in connection and are in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Detective Inspector Dan Pawson said: “I understand this is likely to be concerning to local residents, but we do believe it to be an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information should report online (www.cambs.police.uk/report) or call 101 quoting incident 326 of 18 June.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.’

