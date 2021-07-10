Male Peterborough band members to don tutus in walk for domestic abuse charity

Band members from Velocity will be setting off from Crowland Abbey at 10.30am on Saturday, July 24, ending their walk at the Peterborough Post Office Sports & Social Club in Bourges Boulevard, New England, where they will be performing from 8.30pm.

Money raised will go towards Living Keys, a city charity which provides courses to support domestic abuse survivors.

Living Keys said: “Dare to Rise is a campaign to bring awareness of domestic abuse and our wonderful guys are going to be dressed in pink t-shirts and tutus.

Velocity

“So do look out for them and say hello and donate where you can as this is an extremely good cause.

“So far, Living Keys has raised £1,209.61 with GoFundMe and individual donations coming from many. We would like to thank everyone who has donated as you really have enabled us to continue the good work and make a difference in the lives of those who have been through the trauma of domestic abuse/violence.

“Kelly and Linda would also like to thank Craig Ayto, Olly and Ricky, known as Velocity, for all your support.”