Major retailer poised to sign deal to move into Peterborough's Ortongate Shopping Centre

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 24th Jan 2025, 15:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
New arrival will boost shopping mall

A leading retailer is poised to sign a deal to move into a Peterborough shopping centre, it has been revealed.

The identity of the retailer has not been released yet but the business is expected to move into a double-sized unit at the Ortongate Shopping Centre in just weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will sit alongside existing tenants at the centre which include Poundland and Greggs plus a range of hair and beauty salons as well as service industries such as a vets and a pharmacy.

A leading retailer is poised to move into the Ortongate Shopping Centre in PeterboroughA leading retailer is poised to move into the Ortongate Shopping Centre in Peterborough
A leading retailer is poised to move into the Ortongate Shopping Centre in Peterborough

A spokesperson for the centre said: “We are now in the final stages of a deal with a large UK retailer on two of the remaining units.

"The name of the retailer will be disclosed upon the deal being signed.

"Its arrival will signal another expansion of the facilities at the site.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The announcement comes just three months after Nottingham-based Cassco Holdings Ltd bought the shopping centre from previous owner ALB Group, which took over the site in April 2023.

Managing director Rob Cassidy (60) said he had invested in the out-of-town retail centre with the refurbishment of the remaining empty units.

He said all shop fronts had now been upgraded.

Mr Cassidy said: “As a family firm, our focus has been to build and support the facilities that will secure a sustainable and growing retail centre at the very heart of this community.”

Cassco Holdings owns several retail and industrial sites around the country..

Mr Cassidy added: “Ortongate Shopping Centre is the beating heart of this popular residential area of Peterborough and it is now thriving.

Related topics:PeterboroughPoundlandGreggsNottingham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice