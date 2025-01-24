Major retailer poised to sign deal to move into Peterborough's Ortongate Shopping Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New arrival will boost shopping mall

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A leading retailer is poised to sign a deal to move into a Peterborough shopping centre, it has been revealed.

The identity of the retailer has not been released yet but the business is expected to move into a double-sized unit at the Ortongate Shopping Centre in just weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will sit alongside existing tenants at the centre which include Poundland and Greggs plus a range of hair and beauty salons as well as service industries such as a vets and a pharmacy.

A leading retailer is poised to move into the Ortongate Shopping Centre in Peterborough

A spokesperson for the centre said: “We are now in the final stages of a deal with a large UK retailer on two of the remaining units.

"The name of the retailer will be disclosed upon the deal being signed.

"Its arrival will signal another expansion of the facilities at the site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement comes just three months after Nottingham-based Cassco Holdings Ltd bought the shopping centre from previous owner ALB Group, which took over the site in April 2023.

Managing director Rob Cassidy (60) said he had invested in the out-of-town retail centre with the refurbishment of the remaining empty units.

He said all shop fronts had now been upgraded.

Mr Cassidy said: “As a family firm, our focus has been to build and support the facilities that will secure a sustainable and growing retail centre at the very heart of this community.”

Cassco Holdings owns several retail and industrial sites around the country..

Mr Cassidy added: “Ortongate Shopping Centre is the beating heart of this popular residential area of Peterborough and it is now thriving.