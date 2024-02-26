Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major new research project which aims to tackle Roma health inequalities is set to launch in Peterborough.

The £1.1m government-funded research project will see researchers at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) work with local Roma communities, health providers, academia and community organisations to help improve health outcomes and reduce inequalities for Roma people living in Peterborough.

“Roma communities fall behind the rest of the UK in areas such as life expectancy and health outcomes, and this needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency,” said Margaret Greenfields, Professor of Social Policy at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU).

Beset by some of the poorest health and wellbeing outcomes in the UK, Roma populations have a significantly lower life expectancy - ten or more years -than the national average.

This is in addition to a higher prevalence of long-term chronic conditions and increased social exclusion.

It is believed that these poor levels of health are likely to stem from barriers and challenges which Roma peoples experience when trying to access physical, social, and cultural support.

“We will be working with a range of partners from community organisations, academia and health providers to identify how we can ensure Roma people obtain the… most culturally competent health care and access to services they need to support ageing well,” Professor Greenfields added.

The new project is scheduled to last for three years and will work in partnership with community groups of Roma people living in Luton and Glasgow, as well as those in Peterborough.

It is hoped that the project will result in new 'Integrated Hubs' being introduced which will enable Roma people to access culturally appropriate health, wellbeing and community resources.

Petr Torak, is the Chief Executive Officer of Compas, a Peterborough-based charity which works to provide services to marginalised and migrant communities across the region.

