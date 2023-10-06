Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A leading retailer with stores in Peterborough has revealed the extent of the rise in assaults and threats to its staff over the last year.

Figures from the Central England Co-op show a 57 per cent increase in assaults on staff while verbal abuse, threats and intimidation were up 43 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Co-op Group says there were about 1,000 incidents a day in its stores across the country in the six months to June.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Pakes, Labour & Co-operative candidate for Peterborough, centre, talks to Samantha LeFevere (store manager), with Michael Langford (Co-op membership council), Adam Waudby (regional manager) and Natasha Rook (loss prevention adviser) at the Co-op store in Mayor's Walk, in Peterborough.

Adam Waudby, head of retail operations of Central Co-op, which has 400 plus stores and 7,700 staff, said: “We’ve seen that violent crime, where store colleagues have been assaulted, is up 57 per cent year on year. Verbal abuse, threats and intimidation are up 43 per cent.

“Ensuring our colleagues return home safely each day is our highest priority and we continue to invest in measures to protect them.

"However, we also need the police to prioritise these offences and improve their response to incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The police’s own data shows they did not attend 73 per cent of incidents reported to them by British Retail Consortium members. We want to work together with the police and local leadership with a clear purpose as this is a key area for improvement.”

At the Central Co-op store in Mayor's Walk, Peterborough, are, Michael Langford, Co-op membership council, Natasha Rook, loss prevention adviser, Adam Waudby, regional manager, Andrew Pakes, Labour & Co-operative candidate for Peterborough, and Samantha LeFevere, store manager,

Andrew Pakes, the Labour & Co-operative candidate for Peterborough, who joined a tour of Central Co-op stores across Peterborough to meet staff and shoppers, said: “Over the last year alone we have seen a huge rise in incidents of shoplifting and anti-social behaviour affecting businesses and retailers across the country.

“Aside from the significant costs to businesses on our high streets, this has had a profound impact on the frontline retail staff who are enduring assaults and abuse.

“It was good to meet staff to hear their experiences first-hand and to discuss what action we need from the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “The decision on whether to attend incidents of shoplifting depends on the individual circumstances and factors including whether the crime is in progress and the risk posed by other ongoing demand.

“We’re working with retailers concerning shoplifting and seeking prosecutions where possible.