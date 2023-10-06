Major convenience store retailer with outlets across Peterborough reveals extent of assaults and threats to staff
A leading retailer with stores in Peterborough has revealed the extent of the rise in assaults and threats to its staff over the last year.
Figures from the Central England Co-op show a 57 per cent increase in assaults on staff while verbal abuse, threats and intimidation were up 43 per cent.
The Co-op Group says there were about 1,000 incidents a day in its stores across the country in the six months to June.
Adam Waudby, head of retail operations of Central Co-op, which has 400 plus stores and 7,700 staff, said: “We’ve seen that violent crime, where store colleagues have been assaulted, is up 57 per cent year on year. Verbal abuse, threats and intimidation are up 43 per cent.
“Ensuring our colleagues return home safely each day is our highest priority and we continue to invest in measures to protect them.
"However, we also need the police to prioritise these offences and improve their response to incidents.
He added: “The police’s own data shows they did not attend 73 per cent of incidents reported to them by British Retail Consortium members. We want to work together with the police and local leadership with a clear purpose as this is a key area for improvement.”
Andrew Pakes, the Labour & Co-operative candidate for Peterborough, who joined a tour of Central Co-op stores across Peterborough to meet staff and shoppers, said: “Over the last year alone we have seen a huge rise in incidents of shoplifting and anti-social behaviour affecting businesses and retailers across the country.
“Aside from the significant costs to businesses on our high streets, this has had a profound impact on the frontline retail staff who are enduring assaults and abuse.
“It was good to meet staff to hear their experiences first-hand and to discuss what action we need from the police.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “The decision on whether to attend incidents of shoplifting depends on the individual circumstances and factors including whether the crime is in progress and the risk posed by other ongoing demand.
“We’re working with retailers concerning shoplifting and seeking prosecutions where possible.
“For repeat offenders we are applying for Criminal Behaviour Orders preventing them from entering areas where they have previously committed crime.”