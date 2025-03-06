Magical reunion for former Flying Scotsman fireman and cleaner (89) as famous locomotive visits Peterborough

Peter Westerman first worked on the Flying Scotsman in the 1950s.

An 89-year-old has been reunited with the historic Flying Scotsman more than 75 years after he first worked aboard the locomotive.

Peter Westerman, who was a Cleaner and Fireman on the Flying Scotsman between 1950 and 1953, was given the opportunity thanks to the locomotive currently visiting the city.

The Flying Scotsman has been spending three weeks at Nene Valley Railway in Peterborough and will conclude with its final journey with passengers on Sunday (March 9).

Peter Westerman aboard The Flying Scotsman at Nene Valley Railway in Peterborough.

During his time back aboard, on Sunday (March 2) Peter was able to meet the current crew and joined in with some coal shovelling before taking his seat to enjoy the ride with his granddaughter.

He said: “My time of the railway was the happiest days of my life.

To come here to go on the footplate was like being in heaven. The people at Nene Valley Railway are so friendly and so happy. I’m so happy beyond belirf.