Flying Scotsman to arrive at Peterborough's Nene Valley Railway this weekend

The historic locomotive will be running for three weekends at Nene Valley Railway

One of the most famous locomotives in the world will arrive at Peterborough’s Nene Valley Railway this weekend – for the start of a series of events marking the 200th anniversary of the modern railway.

The Flying Scotsman will be running at the attraction for three weekends – February 22 and 23, March 1 and 2 and March 8 and 9.

Passengers will have the opportunity to ride behind the celebrated locomotive at their chosen time with allocated seating. This will be the first time the locomotive has hauled passenger trains since 2023.

A spokesperson for Nene Valley Railway said: “In addition to passenger trains, The Flying Scotsman will be hauling at least one evening Fish & Chip Train, with possibly more dates to be added as well as a photographic charter, and static visits to the footplate and to walk through the famous corridor tender all of which we expect to be very much sort after.”

Next week marks the 102nd anniversary of the first running of the Flying Scotsman, which took place on February 24 1923.

The Flying Scotsman started life as just one of Sir Nigel Gresley’s A1 class of locomotives, rebuild as an A3 following World War II and is now considered the most famous locomotive in the world. Built in 1923 at Doncaster Works, costing £7,944 and weighing 97 tonnes, it was officially the first locomotive to reach 100 mph and the first to circumnavigate the world. In 1989 it achieved the world record for a non-stop run for a steam locomotive with a 422 mile trip. The Flying Scotsman was named in 1924 after the LNER Flying Scotsman service between London to Edinburgh Waverley.

It is hoped the visit of The Flying Scotsman will provide a boost for Nene Valley Railway.

A spokesperson for NVR said: “ It has been tough for us since COVID, with our “Back on Track” appeal to raise £300,000 still ongoing, the current total sitting at just over £80,000 and we hope this major event will help bring in much needed funds. Running heritage locomotives, especially steam, is very expensive and many people don’t realise the costs behind what we do, this is especially the case with a legendary engine such as The Flying Scotsman and so to be able to continue to bring this part of our countries history alive is incredibly important.”

Tickets for the visit of The Flying Scotsman have been very popular since it was announced, and anyone interested in visiting while it is in Peterborough is urged to book tickets as soon as possible.

For more information, to buy tickets or to support the Back On Track campaign, visit https://nvr.org.uk/