A new Peterborough Songbook created by and for local children has been produced by music education charity Peterborough Sings!

The song lyrics, which have been written by pupils from local primary schools, have been set to music by a professional composer.

These songs will be performed at the Cresset in March by hundreds children from across the city and beyond at the next Peterborough Sings! big sing event for primary schools as part of the Arts Council England-funded Schools Singing Strategy, delivered in partnership with Peterborough Music Hub.

The winning entries were chosen as part of a competition in which children were asked to write about aspects of life in Peterborough – past, present and future – that are important to them, and the final songs created are about the Cathedral, the Posh, Ferry Meadows, Edith Cavell, Peterborough in general – with special mentions for the Station, the Museum, Central Park and City College - and the history of Peterborough dating all the way back to the times of Medehamstede.

Danielius, 11, from St Augustine’s Junior School wrote about the Posh. He says, “I feel happy that I got picked, proud because I was chosen out of a variety of people and overjoyed because I know other members of my school and other schools will be rehearsing my song.”

His teacher Mr Robinson said: “I am thrilled that Danielius’s song has been chosen. I am as excited as he is to think that hundreds of children from across the city will be performing his song!

“I’m really happy I won” said Farah, 10, from Southfields Primary School, who wrote about her day-to-day life in Peterborough and her favourite places and things to do, including learning to sign with her mum, “it brings a smile to my face to know that other people in my school appreciate my work!”

Annika, 11, from Bishop Creighton Academy wrote about local heroine Edith Cavell “I’m very happy about my song being chosen, it means a lot to me. I hope that people understand the lyrics of the song and why they’re important.”

Her teacher Carrie Hewitt said: “Annika has a passion for writing so for her piece of work to be chosen is a credit to her. I cannot put into words how proud of her I am, and we are so looking forward to singing her and the other winners’ songs.”

Lucy, 10, from Orton Wistow Primary School, wrote about Peterborough Cathedral with its “stained glass windows and spiralling towers”. She said: “I can’t wait to hear all the brilliant songs that have been written, and standing on the stage, singing the song that I wrote the words for will be something I remember forever!

Also from Orton Wistow Primary School, Imaan, 10, wrote about Ferry Meadows. “I feel excited and confident” she said: “I don’t mind singing my own song and lyrics. I enjoyed writing it!”

Rachel Francis, a teacher at Orton Wistow Primary School, said: “The Peterborough Songbook competition caught my eye as soon as I read about it. What an incredible opportunity to celebrate the wonderful city we live in. It’s fabulous and inspiring to see how different all the songs are, and we’re so looking forward to learning them! The concert will be so memorable, a time to be proud of our city and all the children who took part.”

Funded by Peterborough Music Hub and The Marchus Trust, the Peterborough Songbook celebrates the places and spaces that matter to people, fostering relationships in and across communities and inspiring a sense of belonging and pride in local children.

The songs will be performed for the first time at the Peterborough Sings! schools singing days at the Cresset on March 14 and 15.

1 . MixCollage-06-Mar-2024-11-23-AM-6611.jpg Peterborough Sings has put together the Peterborough Songbook. Photo: h Photo Sales

2 . Peterborough Songbook competition winners Farah (10) Southfields Primary School. Photo: Peterborough Sings! Photo Sales

3 . Peterborough Songbook competition winners Lucy (10) Orton Wistow Primary School. Photo: Peterborough Sings! Photo Sales